Timmins man led police on car chase in stolen truck, claimed to be undercover cop

Timmins police have a 33-year-old local man in custody after an early morning car chase in a stolen pickup truck.

The incident started at a local gas station Monday morning when the accused stole a customer's vehicle when the 63-year-old man went in to pay for fuel, Timmins Police Service said in a news release.

Officers spotted the stolen truck on Montgomery Avenue and began pursuit, which was called off for public safety reasons.

"The vehicle was located shortly afterwards on Algonquin Blvd and was halted by the vehicle’s remote deactivation system," police said.

During the suspect's arrest, he "displayed unusual signs of impairment noted by the officer, including the claim that he was an undercover police officer."

After being tested by the local drug recognition expert, "it was determined that the man was impaired due to consumption of drugs."

"The subject refused to comply with a blood demand made of him by the police," police said.

As a result of the incident, the suspect is charged with motor vehicle theft, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, impaired driving, possession of property obtained by crime, failing to comply with a demand and three counts of failing to comply with a release order.

He remains in custody pending a bail hearing scheduled for Monday.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

Police spokesperson Marc Depatie told CTV News in an email the stolen truck didn't sustain any damage.