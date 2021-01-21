Timmins police say a man is facing several charges after he allegedly failed to stop for an officer while driving on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said an officer tried to stop the 25-year-old, who was driving a vehicle on Vipond Road in Schumacher, but he kept going for a "considerable distance" before parking in the driveway of a home and refused to exit the vehicle.

"The subject was eventually removed from the vehicle and taken into custody by the Timmins Police Service," police said in a news release Thursday."A weapon was located on the subject’s person during the arrest."

As a result, he has been charged with flight from a police officer, obstructing a peace officer, and having a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing scheduled for Thursday morning.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.