Timmins man wins $100,000 in lottery

A 61-year-old occasional lottery player from Timmins has won big in a recent Lotto Max draw.

Paul Doiron matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in the March 4 draw to win his $100,000 prize, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation said in a news release Thursday morning.

"The clerk was scanning my tickets and the machine froze. I asked her if that has happened before and she said 'yes, it happens when someone wins $5,000 and over,'" he told OLG at the Toronto prize centre when picking up his winnings.

"When I saw the slip said $100,000, I was shocked. I thought I was going to have a heart attack!"

Doiron's windfall has him feeling all sorts of emotions, OLG said.

"Every single one. Still feeling disbelief, I’m excited, I’m happy and I have a nervous energy," he said.

When asked what he plans to do with the money, he told OLG he plans to use it to pay some bills and upgrade his vehicle.

Doiron plans to continue playing the lottery saying "maybe I'll hit the jackpot next time."

He bought his winning ticket at the Food Basics grocery store on Brunette Road in Timmins.