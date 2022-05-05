Timmins man wins $100,000 in lottery
A 61-year-old occasional lottery player from Timmins has won big in a recent Lotto Max draw.
Paul Doiron matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in the March 4 draw to win his $100,000 prize, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation said in a news release Thursday morning.
"The clerk was scanning my tickets and the machine froze. I asked her if that has happened before and she said 'yes, it happens when someone wins $5,000 and over,'" he told OLG at the Toronto prize centre when picking up his winnings.
"When I saw the slip said $100,000, I was shocked. I thought I was going to have a heart attack!"
Doiron's windfall has him feeling all sorts of emotions, OLG said.
"Every single one. Still feeling disbelief, I’m excited, I’m happy and I have a nervous energy," he said.
When asked what he plans to do with the money, he told OLG he plans to use it to pay some bills and upgrade his vehicle.
Doiron plans to continue playing the lottery saying "maybe I'll hit the jackpot next time."
He bought his winning ticket at the Food Basics grocery store on Brunette Road in Timmins.
-
Victim of fatal Olympic Village stabbing identifiedVancouver police have publicly identified the 51-year-old woman who was stabbed to death in the city's Olympic Village neighbourhood over the weekend.
-
This Armenian pizzeria in Toronto is the home of a nearly century-old recipeFor some, comfort food is a grilled cheese oozing with cheddar plunged into ketchup or a bottomless bowl of steaming hot ramen. For others, it’s lahmajoun.
-
Arcade Fire announces concert in Edmonton as part of 2022 world tourFor the first time since 2017, Arcade Fire will return to Edmonton during their world tour slated to start later this year.
-
Debt, reserves, or cuts: Windsor council to debate how to pay for battery plant landsWindsor city council will meet next week to debate the best way to pay for $53 million for land to be acquired for the future site of the 45 gigawatt Stellantis-LGES battery plant on the city’s east end.
-
'It shows what the east coast can do': Moncton, Halifax excited for world juniorsThere was still a buzz in the air the day after Moncton was announced as a co-host for the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championships.
-
Remains of missing woman Chelsea Poorman found outside Vancouver homeThe search for Chelsea Poorman, a young Indigenous woman who disappeared back in 2020, has ended in tragedy after her remains were found outside a vacant home in Vancouver's Shaughnessy neighbourhood.
-
Halifax excited to host World Junior Hockey ChampionshipDowntown Halifax Business Commission CEO, Paul MacKinnon, says the timing is perfect for the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship to be coming back to the Maritimes.
-
Strong winds may have caused motorcycle to collide with semi on highway: RCMPA 64-year-old Manitoba man is in critical condition after police say a motorcycle collided with a semi-truck on the highway.
-
Ottawa police believe there may be other victims after school bus driver convicted of sexual assaultOttawa police say investigators believe there may be other victims after a school bus driver in the Ottawa area was convicted of several counts of sexual assault.