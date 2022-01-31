Timmins man wins $193K in hospital 50/50 draw
Jan. 28 will be a day that James Cramer will remember for a long time.
At about 11:05 a.m., he received a call from the Timmins Area Hospital Foundation letting him know that he was January’s winner of $193,430.
Cramer said his first reaction was pure joy -- no yelling or jumping around, just a simple sigh of relief. The owner of a business in Timmins, he had been at risk of losing it as a result of COVID-19.
But this infusion of capital will allow him to keep his business going, and he also looks forward to continuing his hobby of racing stock cars.
"James understands the need to support the hospital and all the good it does for not only Timmins but the entire northeast," the hospital said in a news release Monday.
"He thinks that the more we can modernize our Hospital through the purchase of equipment, the easier time we will have recruiting health care workers and physicians. We agree!"
