Timmins may extend transit terminal security hours to deal with vandalism

Officials at the Timmins Transit Terminal say they need more help with security because vandalism and other incidents spike when there is no security on duty.

A report headed to city council tonight recommends spending $60,691 to extend security guard hours, which are currently limited to 5:30-9:30 a.m. and 8:30-11:30 p.m.

“This approach is proving very effective in ensuring that unwanted behaviour, vandalism, loitering at the terminal is minimized during those hours,” the report said.

“However, due to a limited Timmins Transit staff at the terminal, staff has limited time available to monitor from 9:30 a.m. until 4.:30 p.m., and there is only a single dispatcher available from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.”

Staff have noticed that problems surge when security leaves and then subside when they start their shift.

“Timmins Transit had been tracking the issues at the terminal, and it is apparent that when security guards are not present during the day, loitering, vandalizing and substance abuse has increased significantly,” the report said.

“It is at the point where it is no longer manageable by staff, and is not their primary role as a transit worker.”

If approved, security would be present full-time when the transit terminal is open. Transit staff said they can find savings in their budget to offset the added costs.

