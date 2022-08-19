Timmins mayoral candidate says his businesses won't be conflicts of interest, if elected

The owner of a taxi company and an automotive repair shop in Timmins tells CTV News he will step away from running his businesses to focus on fixing chronic issues in the city if he's elected mayor in the upcoming municipal election.

Rick Lafleur said he wants to use his business experience to bring more companies and residents to the city, as well as tackle crime, homelessness and high property taxes for homeowners.

Lafleur said his own business interests won't distract him from his goals, if he gets the mayor's seat.

"I will not be involved at all, within the companies, I'll be focussing 110 per cent on the city," said Lafleur.

"I'm ready to roll up my sleeves and put the energy into the city."

His taxi company often deals with the Timmins Police Services Board on regulatory matters for taxis and Lafleur often works with city officials as a businessperson.

But, Lafleur said his wife and other management will be taking over the operations of his companies, which he said will limit any conflicts of interest in his mayoral duties, if elected.

"They will be dealing with the police service board or any other matters that come forth," he said.

"The time is right and I've got the right people in place now."

He is one of only two candidates running in the Oct. 24 municipal election.

His only challenger for the mayor's position is Michelle Boileau, a current Timmins city councillor finishing her first term.

Earlier this week, Ward 3 Coun. Joe Campbell told CTV News in a phone interview that he is seriously considering running for the mayor's chair. His name does not appear on the candidates list as of Friday morning.

Find the list of Timmins candidates running in the municipal election here.

Find voting information here.