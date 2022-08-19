Timmins' mayoral race is up to three candidates

Five people added their names to the unofficial list of candidates for the Oct. 24 municipal election in Timmins on Aug. 18. The deadline to register was Aug. 19 at 2 p.m.

Joe Campbell is running for mayor. He joins Michelle Boileau & Rick Lafleur in the mayor race.

Campbell was born and raised in Schumacher. He has served as councillor for ward 3, which includes Schumacher, for the last two terms.

Campbell had a 40-plus-year career in accounting.

He issued a news release about running for mayor.

His platform focuses on increasing affordable housing opportunities and freezing taxes to take off the pressure of inflation. He intends to lobby the provincial and federal government for more funding to help with the homeless and opioid crises in Timmins, according to the new release.

"It’s time to raise the level of transparency, accountability and fiscal responsibility. Complete, and accurate, information is critical to give residents the tools required to hold their elected officials accountable. This is particularly important at budget time where a lack of understanding by the taxpayers leads to disengagement."