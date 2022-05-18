Timmins microbrewery honoured at beer awards in Alberta

A microbrewery in Timmins has taken bronze at the Canadian Brewing Awards in Calgary.

Things are really hopping at Full Beard Brewery Co. after it came in third at the Canadian competition for its brew, Bearded Prospector.

“It’s a cream ale and produced in a pre-prohibition style,” said Benjie Potvin, co-owner and general manager.

“It was quite the honour to receive the third-place finish.”

Full Beard Brewing got an email late Saturday night that it had won in the historic, regional beer category.

“We are judged on a certain set of criteria. We don’t get to see that until afterwards when they submit their forms,” said Jonathan St-Pierre, co-owner and operations manager.

“It will give us some pointers. You know, this is not the first time we have entered beer into the Canadian Brewing Awards.”

St-Pierre said Full Beard tries to improve the company’s brands each time it enters a competition.

“We’ll take those criticisms from the judges and determine what we do next," he said.

"Whether it’s letting the beer sit in the tank a little longer or how we can it, or how we send it out to people.”

Currently, Potvin said they are working on a couple of different beers.

“This week we launched our ‘Summer off the Dock' beer," he said. "It has orange, guava and passion fruit in it. Many people determine it as a mimosa of beer.”

“We are also partnering with friends that run a maple syrup operation out of Quebec.”

Potvin said the new beer on the market is ‘Sugar Maple Bush.’

Officials at Full Beard said the operation is really hopping, and in the near future will have more beer options for patrons.