Timmins mining employees donate their corporate Christmas hams to foodbanks

Foodbanks in South Porcupine and Timmins have received generous surprises from some local mining employees.

Lakeshore Gold workers got hams for Christmas from the company; they are now, in turn, donating those hams – more than 100 -- to those in need.

The company also dropped off cheques totalling $10,000 to both organizations.

“Our employees always give back to the community," said Marcel Cardinal, director of environment and sustainability at Lake Shore Gold.

"They’re involved with the community. Most of them are born and raised here and they understand the value of, you know, providing whatever they can to the community when it’s available to them."

The treasurer of the South Porcupine Food Bank said the donations are coming at a good time.

“Last Saturday we served 64 people, which was high for us here," said Peter Davis. "We’re expecting something similar 'cause we’re not open Christmas Day this year because it’s on a Saturday, so we’re expecting almost a double shift here today."

In the past week, he said other community-led food drives have brought in more than 3,500 pounds of food and more than $1,500.