Timmins motorists are blowing by crossing guards, school busses; police say

The Timmins Police Service is stepping up patrols in a particular school safety zone after receiving an increase in the number of complaints about motorists disobeying crossing guards and school busses when their stop signs are out. Police say people are blowing by them and it is putting children, other motorists and the public in danger.

The particular area of concern is the one in front of O'Gorman Intermediate Catholic School. A crossing guard who did not want to give his name, told CTV News he's seen drivers go right by him while he's holding up his stop sign or when school busses have lights flashing and stop signs out.

“They did try to their best to resolve the situation as best they could by being more present and stepping in where they could but nonetheless their frustration has grown to the point where the police have to be involved," said Marc Depatie, the communications coordinator for Timmins Police.

Const. Christopher Gauthier said that on average he issues 20 to 30 charges within a school year for such offences.

Const. Evan Mackey said choosing to drive by a bus with the safety arm deployed is a serious offence.

“It has a monetary fine up to hovering around $490.00 and (the loss of) six demerit points,” said Mackey.

“All together it’s a very avoidable occurrence if people just, you know, respect the stop sign deployed and stop when appropriate."

Police said this area will be closely monitored to ensure everyone's safety and they suggest motorists consider an alternate route to avoid this high traffic area during peak hours.