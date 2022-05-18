Timmins motorists have options to detour around Connecting Link construction

Detour plans are now in place for the next phase of Connecting Link construction in Timmins.

Motorists will have two options to divert around the work area, the city said in a news release Wednesday.

Construction of Segment 6 includes improvements along Algonquin Boulevard West, from Theriault Boulevard to Mountjoy Street.

"This is the second downtown segment and once again includes full-depth reconstruction of the roadway, replacement of underground services like water, sanitary sewer and storm sewer and pole relocation," the city said.

At the start of construction, access to the Mountjoy Street intersection will be maintained. Two detour routes will be available extending north and south from Algonquin Boulevard West.

Vehicles and cyclists can bypass construction heading north along Theriault Boulevard to Vimy Avenue, proceeding to Mountjoy Street North. The southern detour route runs from Cameron Street South to Commercial Avenue, proceeding to Mountjoy Street South.

“In this segment of the Connecting Link construction, we are not hampered by the Mattagami River,” project coordinator Eryk Rice said in the news release.

“With two detour options, the result will be less traffic congestion.”

To help maintain traffic flow, a temporary four-way stop will be added at the intersection of Theriault Boulevard and Vimy Avenue. A temporary three-way stop will be added at the intersection of Vimy Avenue and Mountjoy Street North.

Temporary traffic lights will be installed along the southerly route on Cameron Street South at Wilson Avenue and Commercial Avenue, and on Commercial Avenue at Mountjoy South.

Motorists should allow for some delay and be prepared to stop once signage is in place.

Commercial motor vehicles will be using the familiar truck detour along Shirley Street to Lafleur Drive and onto Laforest Road, before reaching Highway 655. Council has approved a temporary speed limit reduction along the truck detour on Airport Road. The posted speed will be 50 km/h from Laforest Road through the area of the Kraft Creek Bridge.

"Residents will have access to all businesses located in this section of Algonquin Boulevard West,” Rice said.

“Most businesses have entry through a secondary road like Rea Street North or Preston Street. There are a handful of businesses that will be provided with temporary access from a neighbouring property off of Rea Street North. This will be maintained by the contractor and signage will be in place directing traffic.”

Subscribe for Connecting Link alerts online at Timmins.ca to stay up-to-date on construction progress.