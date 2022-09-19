Timmins MP urges residents to fight plan to eliminate riding

On Monday, Timmins-James Bay MP Charlie Angus called on residents to take part in hearings gathering public feedback on a federal proposal to eliminate a riding in northern Ontario.

The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Ontario is proposing consolidating the 10 northern ridings into nine, based on recent census data.

Because northern Ontario's population only saw a 2.8 per cent growth in the last 10 years – from 831,984 to 855,138 -- while the rest of the province grew by 11.2 per cent, the southern part of the province would gain an additional seat as well as pick up the seat being lost in the north.

In a news release Monday, Angus said the commission has only set aside three hearings in northern Ontario for citizens to weigh in, "and the clock is ticking on applications to speak."

"Citizens or groups that want to speak on this issue must complete the online form by Sept. 25," the release said.

“We have been through these issues before," Angus said in the release.

"And we have held our own. Northern Ontario has a right to be heard. Our regions are immense and people already feel a great sense of displacement from the political power in Canada. If citizens, groups or local leaders want to be heard, I encourage them to fill out the online forum and have their voices heard.”

Angus has set up a page on his website with information on how to fill out the form to participate in the hearings.

People can also comment on the proposal by email or letter.

Hearings in northern Ontario:

Oct. 3: Sioux Lookout

Oct. 4: Kenora

Oct. 11: Timmins, The Senator Hotel