Timmins MPP recovering from weekend heart attack

Gilles Bisson, a long-time Timmins MPP, suffered a heart attack over the weekend.

"Over the weekend I suffered a heart attack and underwent triple by-pass surgery in Toronto," said Bisson in a statement released by his constituency office.

"I am doing very well and am resting with my family. I will be taking a short 4-week leave of absence to recover from surgery. I am committed to continuing serving the residents of Timmins and am excited to return to the campaign trail in a few short weeks, which my doctor has approved."

The 65-year-old Bisson was first elected in 1990 in the former riding of Cochrane South and has represented the riding of Timmins for 29 years.

Bisson’s staff will maintain the constituency office to serve the people of Timmins.