Timmins Multicultural Centre calls their welcoming communities program a success

New immigrants to Canada often say one of the biggest challenges when they arrive is getting accustomed to their new home and surroundings – including finding their way around and even making friends.

Integrating into a new community can be difficult, according to Deborah Robertson, the executive director of the Timmins and District Multicultural Centre.

Robertson told CTV News that she herself experienced this when immigrating from the U.K. and said connections helped her feel more at home.

“It’s hard to make friends, it’s hard to meet people,” Robertson said.

“If you have other challenges, trying to find a job, maybe you’re learning the language… finding those social connections is crucial to successful integration.”

The centre had received three years of grant funding totalling more than $280,000 to develop new programming for helping newcomers socialize and getting better acquainted with both Timmins, Ont. and Canada in general.

Referred to as the welcoming communities program, it deployed a series of social events to get people talking, laughing and enjoying new aspects of the community.

“To share culture, to share time. To share those things you don’t know about a community if you haven’t lived here for 20 years,” said Robertson.

“Also, to connect with other immigrants that have been here and are very established.”

The goal was to make navigating Timmins less daunting, reduce social isolation, provide avenues for practicing English and most of all help people enjoy their new home.

The multicultural centre has been delivering the program since the Ontario Trillium Foundation funding started in 2020 and officials recently took time to reflect on its impact.

Many who have participated in the program over the years have said it served as a lifeline when they felt overwhelmed in their new country.

“It’s not easy because you don’t know what to do,” said Xavier Martinez, who immigrated from Colombia.

“If you don’t have any connects – you are stuck. I had many problems because I didn’t know anything about the transportation, anything about anything. This program helps a lot.”

Officials with the centre said these types of programs deserve extra funding.

“We’re bringing more cultures in, we have more cultural organizations,” said Steve Kidd of the Ontario Trillium Foundation’s grant review team.

“It’s adding to the vibrancy of our community.”

The multicultural centre said though the grant funding has now run out their goal is to continue to run the events that saw the highest interest; such as conversation circles and other activities within the community – adding that the centre intends to look into more youth programming by partnering with local school boards.

For more information on the Timmins and District Multicultural Centre, visit the center on Second Avenue or follow them on social media.