Timmins multicultural festival returns

Hundreds celebrate diversity in Timmins for the first time since the pandemic began.

The wealth of diverse culture in Timmins continues to grow every year, and after two years without a proper celebration, the city’s multicultural society brought people together in a big way over the weekend.

"We want to engage between cultures, we want to engage in the community, and we want to engage in embracing the diversity that we have here. With so many new groups that are participating, and so many new people to the community, this is the best place to do that," said Marnie Lapierre of the Timmins Multicultural Society

The organization tallied up thirty-two countries that participated in the festival this year, which Lapierre said was astounding.

And, the hundreds that came to the event were smiling, and cheering with excitement.

"My fiancé is from Mexico, and we wanted to celebrate his culture and everyone else's cultures."

"It’s a great opportunity to connect with other people from other cultures and generate a friendship between us."

"So many countries that I like and really appreciate. I'm so happy to be here to represent my country, the democratic republic of Congo."

From traditional dances, to the food, the festival offered to experience a taste of countries around the world, all within one room.

And, several new countries joined the event this year.

"In a way, it feels inspiring. This is our first time having a booth here, and it's very exciting because we get to share our culture with everyone," said Shreya Gautam representing the Nepalese booth

"We were able to get about 13 Africans, out of the 54 African countries. So we hope that the next time we're going to get more," said Agnes Okonmah, representing the African booth

The multicultural society said there are likely more countries represented in Timmins that it would love to welcome to the festival next year.

The organization is working with Northern College to find ways to teach people about cultures they may not about, but have now made a presence in the community.