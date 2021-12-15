Timmins neighbours on mission to make old park new again

A group of four neighbours in Timmins' South Porcupine area have been campaigning to redevelop an old local park into one that they hope would be more welcoming to the community.

They call themselves the Friends of Melview Park and dubbed their project Porcupine Commons.

Their idea aims to have the park better embrace nature and be more accessible to seniors and people with physical or mental disabilities.

"Essentially, it's a giant field with two rusted soccer goal posts, an older basketball court and that one commercial play structure," said group member Carly Stringer.

"We sort of see it as a blank slate, with a lot of room for improvement."

The group determined through consultations that the project would cost in the ballpark of $400,000, which the group plans to raise themselves through grant applications and donations from local businesses.

Among the additions, Stringer and her group would like to see are benches for seniors and parents, as well as more trees and plants native to the area to promote nature.

Having a variety of play areas made from more natural materials is also a must, she said.

"Less about sort of plastic, commercial-type play structures and more based in nature," Stringer said. "So logs, stumps, natural textures and elements."