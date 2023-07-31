Timmins neighbours win hospital 50-50 draw
Two neighbours who walk their dogs together have won nearly $160,000 Friday in the monthly Timmins and District Hospital cash lottery draw.
Yvon Bisson and Nancy Doucet are splitting July's 50/50 prize of $159,805 with winning ticket number AI-71038237, the hospital said on social media.
"They invest in a $40 ticketat the beginning of each month and this month, July 1 was their lucky day," the hospital foundation said.
"When we called Yvon to tell him the good news, he was stunned, he wasn’t sure if we were pulling his leg or not!"
Doucet also couldn't believe the news at first, but then couldn't stop jumping up and down.
"When it comes to how they are going to spend their newfound cash, Yvon is moving ahead with some home renovations and maybe a long overdue trip. Nancy has a big family and plans to invest in her future and help out her children," the foundation said.
The proceeds from July's draw are being used towards the recent purchase of seven new ultrasound units.
