Timmins networking event connects large and small businesses

In-person networking events were the norm pre-pandemic and a popular way to build business relationships. That's why the Timmins Chamber of Commerce jumped at the opportunity to revive its Meet the Purchasers event.

Around 60 small northern businesses had the chance to meet about 12 large companies at the McIntyre Community Centre Wednesday morning, either get reacquainted or start a potential partnership.

"From the business side, we get to see who those people are," said chamber board member and Newmont Porcupine external relations manager, Bryan Neeley.

"There's been a lot of changes over the last couple years, some people have changed businesses or hired new employees. So it's really building that connection, so you know who to pick up the phone and call."

With mining firms and government corporations among the purchasers, Neeley said the event lets companies find new products and services that they may not have realized they needed — and source it all locally.

Some vendors said they enjoyed being able to make connections in-person, after two years of doing business virtually.

"The last couple years has really hindered the travel and being able to meet people face-to-face, so any opportunity to be able to come out and meet people ... will definitely be acted upon," said Warren Cayen of Equipment North, an industrial equipment supply company based in Sudbury with a location in Timmins.

David Carpenter of Lacroix Plumbing and Heating said he's always looking for opportunities to meet new companies coming into the city and that the in-person experience is where business thrives.

"It feels really good inside to actually be able to shake people's hands, meet face-to-face. It's good to come out, (meet) people, have a coffee," Carpenter said.