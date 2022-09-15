Timmins observes National Day of Mourning by closing some of its buildings
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Videojournalist
Lydia Chubak
Timmins will observe the National Day of Mourning to honour Queen Elizabeth on Monday.
City hall and Service Timmins will be closed, as will the Archie Dillion Sportsplex pool, the Timmins Museum National Exhibition Centre and both branches of the Timmins Public Library.
Officials said they're required to give most employees time off for federal holidays, but they've worked to ensure that fire protection, waste collection and public transit will be maintained on Monday.
Timmins councillor John Curley said that staff covered by a collective agreement "are entitled to a federal day holiday ... which was negotiated (and) they’re entitled to their time off.”
Municipal services in Sudbury, North Bay and Sault Ste. Marie won't be affected.
-
Staffing shortage shutters emergency centre at P.E.I. hospital until OctoberAn overnight emergency centre at a hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., will remain closed until at least October, according to the Island’s health authority.
-
Uncertainty looms over CAT ferry service between N.S. and MaineMonths after celebrating the return of the Nova Scotia to Maine ferry, business owners in Yarmouth, N.S., are now fearful after the Houston government signalled ending the ferry contract was a possibility.
-
North Bay hospital foundation member recognized for role in cancer care campaignNothing is more important to Kendra Clarke, the North Bay Regional Health Centre Foundation’s senior development officer, than finding ways to raise money to support the hospital.
-
-
-
'I think it's time': Campaign to induct NHL's first Asian player into Hall of FameLarry Kwong only played one shift in the NHL nearly 75 years ago. But supporters have launched a campaign to have him considered for induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame.
-
North Bay mayoral candidates go head-to-headClose to 50 people showed up for Wednesday night's mayoral candidate debate in North Bay.
-
Free menstrual products coming to Manitoba schools and sheltersA deal struck between the province and Shoppers Drug Mart this week will provide millions of menstrual products each year.
-
More patients leaving HSC ER without seeing doctor: Shared HealthHundreds of patients are walking out of the Health Sciences Centre (HSC)'s emergency room every month without seeing a doctor, according to new statistics.