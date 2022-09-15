Timmins observes National Day of Mourning by closing some of its buildings

Timmins will observe the National Day of Mourning to honour Queen Elizabeth on Monday.

City hall and Service Timmins will be closed, as will the Archie Dillion Sportsplex pool, the Timmins Museum National Exhibition Centre and both branches of the Timmins Public Library.

Officials said they're required to give most employees time off for federal holidays, but they've worked to ensure that fire protection, waste collection and public transit will be maintained on Monday.

Timmins councillor John Curley said that staff covered by a collective agreement "are entitled to a federal day holiday ... which was negotiated (and) they’re entitled to their time off.”

Municipal services in Sudbury, North Bay and Sault Ste. Marie won't be affected.