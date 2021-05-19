Timmins offering vaccines without appointments this weekend

In an attempt to get control of a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the Timmins area, health officials are holding a "vaccine blitz" this weekend, with shots available with and without an appointment.

In a news release Wednesday, the Porcupine Health Unit said it has been able to acquire enough Pfizer vaccine doses to host the weekend clinics.

"Any individual who is 12 years of age or older and who has not yet received their first dose is encouraged to book an appointment or go to one of the drop-in clinics," the release said. "Families with youth aged 12 years of age or older are encouraged to be vaccinated together at these clinics."

Hundreds of news cases have been reported in the area in recent weeks, and the health unit said they are not only seeing an increase in hospital admissions, but patients are sicker and the average age of those getting the disease is younger than in earlier waves – between 30 and 35 years old.

“Make no mistake we need everyone to stay home as much as possible, leave home for only essential reasons and follow the measures to stop the spread and get us out of this surge of cases," Dr. Lianne Catton, medical officer of health, said in the release.

"However, vaccination of many community members across the ages is a tremendous opportunity to get there sooner … Over 1200 spots are available so please plan to get vaccinated this weekend and share the clinic information with others.”

Drop-in clinics scheduled for this weekend include one on Friday from 1-7 p.m. in the Food Basics Parking Lot, 105 Brunette Rd. A second will be held Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Timmins Native Friendship Centre, 179 Kirby Ave.

Clinics that require appointments are also being held. Individuals who are eligible can book an appointment online at phu.fyi/covid-vaccine or call the health unit at 705-360-4819 in Timmins or 1-800-461-1818. The clinics will be held Saturday at the Whitney Arena, 4969 Harold Ave., and Sunday and Monday at the Mountjoy Arena, 814 Park Ave.

"More vaccine clinics are being planned in the PHU region over the next few weeks," the health unit said. "We will let you know as dates, times and locations are confirmed."