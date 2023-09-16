Timmins offers free swimming sessions

The City of Timmins wants to help people get more active and it's doing that by offering some free community swimming sessions at its Archie Dillion Sportsplex Pool.

Beginning Sept. 16, families in Timmins are getting something for 'free.' Every Saturday afternoon, community swimming from 1:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the sportsplex ‘won't cost a dime.’

“A lot of people out there can’t afford to get out for a family," said city councillor Bill Gvozdanovic.

"Today’s the first step in getting a free open swim for families; we’re going to start with two senior swims next week."

For a family of five with three children between the ages of 4 - 17 and two adults under the age of 60, it would cost about $29.

One local mother said not having to pay for one of these sessions is a big deal.

“Oh totally," said resident Laura Palmer.

"It gets a bit pricey.”

City officials said when free swims are offered during the Christmas holidays and March Break, many people take advantage of the opportunities.

“You can’t even fit a mosquito in the pool ok so it’s packed in there," said Gvozdanovic.

"I've been coming to the pool three days a week with my son for the last fifteen years so I see the trends that go on in the pool and you know we have to do our part and encourage them to get out and exercise with their families, seniors as well, and be mindful of the cost to people.”

“Every little bit does help," said resident Karissa Picotte.

"I find it draws more crowds when it’s free cause everyone’s kinda just looking for something to do with their kids on the weekend.”

Corporate sponsorships to help with this initiative are now available year-round which includes a free swim that's open to all ages, public recognition and a booth.

People over the age of 60 will have their opportunities on Mondays from 9:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and Fridays from 11:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.