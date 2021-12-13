Timmins officials bracing for a long winter after high snow accumulation this fall
Officials with the City of Timmins said the snowfall over the past month is quite a bit to handle.
"You take what we got in the last few days was more than what we had in total in our last winter season," said Timmins city councillor John Curley. "So having that much and trying to keep the roads plowed was a task."
Public works officials are asking for patience from the public. They said tackling a lot of snow in a short time frame takes planning.
"A typical crew can only get about three residential streets done in a day and when we haul anywhere between 200 and 300 loads per shift," said Ken Krcel, director of public works and environmental services for the City of Timmins. "It takes about a month and a half to get through the entire city once and some areas need more attention than others."
The good news though, according to Curley, is that the costs of cleaning up this month's snow are included in this year's budget.
Krcel added that Timmins does more snow removal than most of the big five northern municipalities and taxpayers are fortunate to have the service. He said every residential street is done at least once a year.
