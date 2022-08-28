Timmins' only bowling alley updates its scoring system thanks to a donation

The only bowling alley in Timmins, Mid-Town Bowl, has undergone some big changes over the past few months, largely in part to a generous donation from a donor that doesn't want any recognition.

Natalie Berry is thrilled about the new experience she can offer bowlers at her ally. She was able to install new scoring technology, thanks to a $260,000 donation from a company, which she is not at liberty to name.

“Only the computers, so bigger TVs up top; really small computer consoles down at the centre in the lanes and that’s it," Berry said.

She put an additional seventy-five thousand dollars into the business by adding new lighting and gutter bumpers; as well as upgrading the floor and bathrooms.

She said the COVID pandemic forced the closure of four bowling alleys in the north, while others have closed for other reasons. She also told CTV that she is happy to be able to continue to provide a venue for league players, families, businesses and for fundraising events.

“People are already starting to book," said Berry. "Birthday parties for sure. Fundraisers are slowly getting there cause next week school starts so it’s kinda like everything’s kind of getting back to normal. I’ve already had a lot of inquiries and it’s really good to be able to give back to the community that way.”

Celine Henri, of Timmins, brought her family here for a game and loves the new computer system.

“It gives us things to do as a family, different options. Keeps us out of trouble,” Henri said.

Berry said her bowling alley belongs to various associations, which means competitive players have the chance to advance to provincial and national tournaments.