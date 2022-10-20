Timmins’ only mayoral debate

The three candidates running to be mayor of Timmins gathered at Northern College on Oct. 13 for their one and only debate.

There were varying opinions offered on how to deal with some of the city’s issues.

Two city councillors and a businessman sat together for the first time during the campaign, to make their best case to voters on why they deserve the mayor’s chair.

Mayoral candidate and current city councillor, Michelle Boileau told CTV News she wishes to lead the city in overcoming the challenges we’re facing.

“To steer us on the path of growth and prosperity,” she added.

Joe Campbell is another Timmins mayor hopeful and a current member of the city council said that council needs to resolve the serious problems the city is currently facing.

“(We need) to take advantage of the opportunities we have,” added Campbell.

The third mayoral hopeful, Richard Lafleur is the college’s program manager, an accountant and local taxi company owner. He agreed on the city’s issues, but not on solutions.

“I’ve got first-hand experience watching these people, homeless, suffering. I can’t watch it anymore,” said Lafleur.

The candidates opened the debate discussing how to deal with homelessness, addictions and crime in the city.

“Unless we stop that curve, it’s going to be very difficult to improve the quality of life in this community,” said Campbell.

Lafleaur insisted getting crime under control would be their first priority.

“My goal, my wish, is to hire 10 officers straight away, if I’m elected,” added Lafleaur.

“If it was as easy as hiring 10 officers tomorrow, we would be doing that (already),” replied Boileau.

Infrastructure, population and taxes were also key topics discussed.

All candidates mentioned Queen’s Park’s $75 million connecting link promise and mentioned how the city needs more people to bring taxes down.

“People are fed up, I’m fed up,” said Lafleur talking about the state of the city’s infrastructure.

He said the city should sell its vacant land.

Boileau said the city should focus on incentives and making the city more attractive for people to call home.

There was also a clash between the current city councillors on the topic of renovating derelict buildings.

Boileau said Campbell did not do enough to combat the issue.

“(Campbell) could have really driven it home. If he thought it was an innovative idea, he would’ve stayed on the housing committee; but instead, he decided to resign.”

Campbel said the District Social Services Administration Board is set up for social housing not to deal with commercial buildings.

In their closing remarks, Boileau highlighted her leadership skills, Campbell his fiscal accountability and Lafleur his passion for the city.

“I’d like to ensure that the City of Timmins and the residents get not only what we deserve, but what we actually just need here,” said Boileau.

“I would ask council that a freeze be implemented on any tax increases, water, wastewater fee increases and other fees, for a year,” said Campbell, at the end of the debate explaining his top priority if elected mayor.

“We need somebody who cares, somebody who’s a businessman who’s going to put all the fluff aside, roll up their sleeves and get to work,” said Lafleur.