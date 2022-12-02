Timmins, Ont., doctor faces more sex assault charges as five more people come forward

A Timmins doctor charged with sexual assault in July is facing several more charges after five more people came forward, police said Friday.

Ali Mahmoudi, 52, was original arrested July 29 and charged with 10 Criminal Code offences, including sexual assault.

“As the investigation led by the criminal investigations division has progressed, five additional victims have come forward resulting in 11 additional Criminal Code charges,” the Timmins Police Service said in a news release Friday.

The charges include seven counts of sexual assault, two counts of forcible confinement, one count of assault and one count of assault with a weapon.

Mahmoudi was in court Nov. 29 to face the new charges. His next court appearance is Jan. 3 in the Ontario Court of Justice in Timmins.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.