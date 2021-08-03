Timmins, Ont., man and his dog attacked after confronting teens who were using foul language

A young person from Timmins is facing animal cruelty and assault charges following a confrontation July 31 with a 62-year-old man.

The incident began when the man, who was walking his dog, confronted a group of teenagers about their use of foul language.

"The altercation occurred near the intersection of Commercial Avenue and Clouthier Street and escalated to the point where one of the teens struck the man in the face with an open hand," the Timmins Police Service said in a news release Tuesday.

"The suspect then proceeded to kick the man’s dog and then produced a knife and cut the dog’s leash. The responding Timmins police officers were able to identify, locate, and arrest the male suspect a short distance from the original scene."

The 14-year-old suspect gave police a false name when he was arrested, and it later emerged he was under release conditions at the time of the incident.

The young person is now charged with assault, weapons possession, animal cruelty, impersonation and three counts of failing to comply with a release order.

The accused remains in police custody ahead of a bail hearing slated for Tuesday at Provincial Court in Timmins.

A second 14-year-old involved in the incident was charged with a single count of failing to comply with a release order.