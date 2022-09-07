Timmins paints bicycle lanes on three busy roads

Timmins has added bike lanes to a few well-travelled roads, including Theriault Boulevard, Airport Road and Jubilee Avenue.

There are several schools -- including a college -- in the vicinity, as well as the Archie Dillon Sportsplex and a nursing home.

Timmins Mayor Kristin Murray said it's an appropriate area for bicycle lanes.

“I think it allows for that ease of transportation for some of our young ones to get to and from school," Murray said.

"Also in this area is ... the trail system ... just having that you know safe area for people to be able to commute is essential."

One cyclist said things the bike lanes will make the area safer for cyclists.

“I actually really like it. So this way I’m not almost hitting people on the sidewalk, right, and I won’t drive in the middle of the road so this is perfect," said Melanie Watson of Timmins.

Timmins Police officials are asking motorists to respect the lanes and will be watching to see what kind of an impact they have.

“We’ll be monitoring on an ongoing basis," said Marc Depatie, communications coordinator for the Timmins Police Service.

"The lane is intended to be used by cyclists so obviously should someone opt not to respect the intended purpose then the police may find it necessary to address that type of behaviour.”

The city hopes more cycling paths will be painted in the future, but that depends on cost and whether it receives funding.