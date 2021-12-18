Timmins planning for 'extreme weather' caused by climate change

The City of Timmins wants to develop a plan for adapting to more frequent extreme weather events due to climate change — and it would like ideas from the community through an online survey.

The city's environmental coordinator, Christina Beaton, said northern communities need to figure out how to better adapt to events like extreme heat, heavy rainfall and an early spring.

"How do we adapt to and reduce the risks of an extreme rainfall event, what could we do?" said Beaton of suggestions she's hoping people will share.

"(We need) to prepare for that as a community. As a resident, a business, an organization, what would you like to see done?"

This is part of a 'climate adaptation plan,' which Beaton added is separate from other municipal programs working to reduce the city's contribution to climate change. This plan seeks to find out how to limit the damage of extreme weather to the community.

The city is working with a climate action non-profit called ICLEI Canada to develop this plan. The organization specializes in helping local and regional governments develop climate action policy.

Funding from Ontario's Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks—and from Environment and Climate Change Canada—is paying for this project, Beaton said.

Municipalities around the province are developing climate adaptation strategies as well, she said, including northern communities, which allows for collaboration and sharing of ideas.

"We're building off of each other, working with each other," Beaton said.

"ICLEI Canada has a lot of experience working in climate action, so they're providing us with the tools and the support."

Beaton added that community input is important as well, since people could have important insight into how past weather events have affected them and what the municipality could do to help.

The online survey will be open until January 3, with the city hoping to have a climate adaptation plan drafted in late 2022.