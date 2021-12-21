Timmins plant-based cheese maker preparing to ship products across Ont.

With a new year peeking through the curtain--awaiting all the people planning to make lifestyle changes--a new plant-based food market has just opened its doors to the public.

"We found that people are changing the way that they eat. Thinking about sustainability, thinking about compassion and kindness and health," said Rocsi Carr, owner of Plant Based Marché.

But if you don't want to wait until the new year to go vegan, you can start this Christmas.

"We have a whole Christmas meal, a whole vegan Christmas that you can order. It comes with the stuffed turkey that we make here; with the gravy and the stuffing; and the roasted veggies, mashed potatoes, like the whole works," said Sophie Castonguay, who also works at Plant Based Marche.

Formerly known as 'Northern Lights Fauxmagerie,' this business has undergone a rebranding at its new location on Third Avenue to now reflect the variety of foods and other products it offers.

Mark Guillemette, a vegan customer from Timmins, appreciates the store's options.

"Especially for a small community to have options, when you’re vegan it’s really difficult finding different options and there’s a lot of that here," he said.

The business is also planning to place more of its focus on making dairy-free cheese.

"I am a cheesemaker first and foremost so I love to do it ... We also are going to bring our products to market .... in northern and southern Ontario," said Carr.

She affirmed the business's growth is a direct result of people supporting the business and feeding their need to eat a plant-based diet.