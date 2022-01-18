Timmins police accuse two teens in liquor store robbery

Two Timmins teens broke into a liquor store and stole five bottles of alcohol on the weekend, police said, but one got away.

The front door of the shop, located at a strip mall on Waterloo Road, was forced open using tools early Saturday morning, Timmins police said in a news release.

Officers saw two suspects running away from the scene.

A 16-year-old was captured by police, while a 19-year-old got away.

The pair had stolen $218.75 worth of liquor from the store, police said.

As a result, the youngest accused has been charged with breaking and entering with intent, possession of property obtained by crime, possession of break-in instruments and failing to comply with a sentence. The teen was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 28

An arrest warrant has been issued for the older teen.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.