Timmins police arrest carjacking suspect after brief chase

Timmins police said a 33-year-old local man is facing a list of charges after an alleged carjacking from a parking lot last week.

It happened mid-afternoon on Aug. 10 when the accused approached someone in a parking lot on Mountjoy Street North with a weapon and demanded the vehicle keys and driver's identification documents.

Officers spotted the suspect driving the stolen vehicle and engaged in a brief chase during which the accused ended up in the ditch after failing to negotiate a curve on Jubilee Avenue.

He was arrested and charged with:

Robbery with violence

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of property obtained by crime

Flight from police

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

The accused is being held in police custody pending another court appearance scheduled for Aug. 26.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.