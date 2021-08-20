Timmins police arrest carjacking suspect after brief chase
Senior Digital Content Specialist
Chelsea Papineau
Timmins police said a 33-year-old local man is facing a list of charges after an alleged carjacking from a parking lot last week.
It happened mid-afternoon on Aug. 10 when the accused approached someone in a parking lot on Mountjoy Street North with a weapon and demanded the vehicle keys and driver's identification documents.
Officers spotted the suspect driving the stolen vehicle and engaged in a brief chase during which the accused ended up in the ditch after failing to negotiate a curve on Jubilee Avenue.
He was arrested and charged with:
- Robbery with violence
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Possession of property obtained by crime
- Flight from police
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
The accused is being held in police custody pending another court appearance scheduled for Aug. 26.
None of the allegations has been proven in court.
