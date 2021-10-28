Timmins police arrest four ATV drivers for trespassing, causing damage
After several months of investigation, the Timmins Police Service has charged four people in connection with a trespassing incident April 10 at a remote residence.
In a news release Thursday, police said the four ATV drivers broke into a remote seasonal residence located on Nighthawk Lake in Carmen Township. The incident was captured on security cameras, police said, adding there was a 'private property' sign clearly displayed.
"The aggressive nature of the tires of the ATVs used resulted in damage estimated at $300 to a large portion of the cottage yard," police said.
"As a result of the investigation, all four were served with Provincial Offences Act summonses compelling their respective appearances at the Ontario Court of Justice (on Thursday) in regards to the offences committed under the Trespass to Property Act."
All four – ages 57, 50, 32 and 23 – are now charged under the Trespass to Property Act
"The Timmins Police Service wishes to remind all operators of recreational vehicles of their ethical responsibility to respect the rights of rural property owners and heed any and all signage indicating private property," police said.
