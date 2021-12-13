Timmins police arrest man with loaded sawed off shotgun, fentanyl

A 22-year-old suspected drug dealer from southern Ontario is facing a list of charges after being arrested in Timmins with a loaded sawed-off shotgun and $29,000 in suspected fentanyl, police said.

The man was approached in the central area of town Friday evening by officers who found "a quantity of a controlled substance" along with the weapon during a search, Timmins Police Service said in a news release Monday afternoon.

As a result, the Scarborough resident has been charged with;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon

Carrying a concealed weapon

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Carrying a firearm in a careless manner

Careless storage of a firearm

Possession of a loaded firearm

Tampering with a serial number

Being an occupant of a motor vehicle with knowledge of a firearm being carried

Drug trafficking

Failing to comply with a release order

He remains in custody pending a bail hearing Monday.

The type and quantity of suspected drugs has not been provided by police.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.