Timmins police arrest man with loaded sawed off shotgun, fentanyl
Chelsea Papineau
A 22-year-old suspected drug dealer from southern Ontario is facing a list of charges after being arrested in Timmins with a loaded sawed-off shotgun and $29,000 in suspected fentanyl, police said.
The man was approached in the central area of town Friday evening by officers who found "a quantity of a controlled substance" along with the weapon during a search, Timmins Police Service said in a news release Monday afternoon.
As a result, the Scarborough resident has been charged with;
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Carrying a firearm in a careless manner
- Careless storage of a firearm
- Possession of a loaded firearm
- Tampering with a serial number
- Being an occupant of a motor vehicle with knowledge of a firearm being carried
- Drug trafficking
- Failing to comply with a release order
He remains in custody pending a bail hearing Monday.
The type and quantity of suspected drugs has not been provided by police.
None of the allegations has been proven in court.
