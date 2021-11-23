Timmins police call for all-terrain sobriety during holiday season
Whether driving commuter vehicles or snowmobiles and ATVs this holiday season, police in Timmins are reminding people that alcohol or drugs should never be involved.
That was the prevailing message as local police services launched their annual 'Festive RIDE' campaign.
"We have to reach out and make this message resonate with the motoring public, snowmobile operators and ATV operators included," said Timmins police communications coordinator Marc Depatie.
"They're part of that demographic that leads to collisions that result in serious injury or death."
Depatie said 56 people have been charged with impaired driving so far this year.
South Porcupine OPP media officer Const. Michelle Simard said people who may be tempted to drink and drive should think about the dangers for themselves and those around them.
"Around the Holidays, there's more gatherings, there's more get-togethers, there's more 'let's go for a snowmobile ride and have a drink' and we want to try and stop that," Simard said.
"We want to make sure that everybody drives sober (and) that they arrive at their destination safely, alive and well. That's what's most important."
