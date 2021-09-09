Timmins police charge 10 people, seize more than $50K in drugs

Ten people have been charged and more than $50,000 in drugs were seized following a drug bust in the Timmins area, police said.

It was a collaboration between Timmins Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police that began in March and resulted in raids Sept. 1 at homes on Pine Street North, Windsor Avenue, and Waterloo Road. Officers also raided a home in the hamlet of Gogama, south of Timmins the following day.

About $5,000 in cash along with $52,500 in drugs were seized by police including:

122.4 grams of fentanyl

66.2 grams of cocaine

30 Xanax tablets

1 gram of methamphetamine

9 oxycodone tablets

Three suspects accused of drug trafficking are from Timmins: a 61-year-old man, a 63-year-old woman, and a 30-year-old woman. Five others have also been accused of drug trafficking: a 29-year-old man from Mattagami First Nations, a 35-year-old man from Woodstock, a 28-year-old woman from Brantford, and two teens from outside the region.

A 16-year-old male from Scarborough and a 17-year-old male from Oshawa are also facing weapons charges.

In addition, two people from Gogama, ages 46 and 47, were arrested and charged with drug possession.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.