Timmins police charge local man with voyeurism

The Timmins Police Service charged a local man with voyeurism following an early-morning incident Dec. 9 at a Maple Street South multi-unit dwelling house.

Responding police officers investigated the area, which “led to the securing of evidence and the identity of the suspect,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

"The accused secretively used his cellphone to capture images of the victim absent her consent or knowledge," police spokesperson Marc Depatie said in an email.

The 25-year-old suspect from Timmins was located and arrested Dec. 12 and is charged with one count of voyeurism contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada.

The accused is in police custody awaiting a bail hearing slated for Wednesday morning at the Ontario Court of Justice in Timmins.