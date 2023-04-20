Timmins police charge man accused of pulling gun during argument

A 36-year-old Timmins man is facing several weapons-related charges after a verbal argument escalated to him allegedly pulling out a pellet gun and pointing it at people on the street.

Officers were called to a weapons complaint on Pine Street South Wednesday afternoon, Timmins Police Service said in a news release Thursday morning.

The argument between two men began inside a residence and moved out into the street where a weapon was then pointed at the other people present.

"The subject was identified, located, and arrested without incident by the responding Timmins police officers," police said.

"The ensuing investigation led to the execution yesterday of a search warrant at the Pine Street South address by the Timmins police criminal investigations division where a pellet gun was located and seized as evidence."

Police have charged the accused with having a weapon for a dangerous purpose, having a weapon contrary to a prohibition order and two counts of pointing a firearm in a careless manner.

The accused was held in police custody pending a bail hearing scheduled for Thursday.

None of the charges has been proven in court.