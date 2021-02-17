A crash between two vehicles in Timmins, including a school bus, has resulted in one person being charged.

It happened Wednesday morning on Algonquin Boulevard West at Fogg Street North sometime before 9 a.m.

Marc Depatie, communications coordinator for Timmins Police Service, told CTV News there were children on board but was unable to confirm how many. Luckily, there were no injuries in the incident.

"The driver of the other vehicle has been charged," Depatie said.

No word yet on what caused the crash or what the driver of the passenger vehicle has been charged with.

With files from Sergio Arangio, CTV News Timmins.