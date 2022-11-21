Timmins police charge suspect with 42 sex offences involving multiple victims

Timmins police said Monday they have arrested a suspect in several sexual assault cases that date from March to October of this year.

Police said the 20-year-old man was most recently arrested Nov. 1 in connection “to similar allegations of sexual assault.”

In total, he is facing 42 charges involving seven victims. Police said the victims were known to him and they weren't random attacks.

The victims are all female, police said in a news release, adding that the suspect “stands accused of a host of sexual assault-related offences.”

He has been denied bail and remains in custody awaiting his next court appearance Tuesday in the Ontario Court of Justice in Timmins.