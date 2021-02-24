A Toronto area man is facing a list of criminal charges related to alleged human trafficking at a Timmins hotel, police said.

Police began an investigation after receiving a tip of suspicious activity at a hotel in the west end of Timmins involving a 25-year-old female and the 41-year-old accused.

"In the course of the investigation, the Timmins police concluded that the woman has been held against her will and extorted into performing sexual acts as part of a human trafficking undertaking," Timmins Police Service said in a news release Wednesday morning.

As a result, a man from Woodbridge, Ont. was arrested Monday and has been charged with:

Human trafficking

Material benefit resulting from trafficking in persons

Withholding or destroying documents in relation to trafficking in persons

Three counts of forcible confinement

Two counts of sexual assault

Assault

Two counts of utter threats

Extortion

Fail to comply with an undertaking

Mischief to property under $5,000

During his arrest, the accused allegedly caused about $1,000 in damage to the backseat of a Timmins police car.

He remains in police custody following a bail hearing Tuesday and is scheduled to appear in court again on Feb. 26.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.