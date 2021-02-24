A Toronto area man is facing a list of criminal charges related to alleged human trafficking at a Timmins hotel, police said.
Police began an investigation after receiving a tip of suspicious activity at a hotel in the west end of Timmins involving a 25-year-old female and the 41-year-old accused.
"In the course of the investigation, the Timmins police concluded that the woman has been held against her will and extorted into performing sexual acts as part of a human trafficking undertaking," Timmins Police Service said in a news release Wednesday morning.
As a result, a man from Woodbridge, Ont. was arrested Monday and has been charged with:
- Human trafficking
- Material benefit resulting from trafficking in persons
- Withholding or destroying documents in relation to trafficking in persons
- Three counts of forcible confinement
- Two counts of sexual assault
- Assault
- Two counts of utter threats
- Extortion
- Fail to comply with an undertaking
- Mischief to property under $5,000
During his arrest, the accused allegedly caused about $1,000 in damage to the backseat of a Timmins police car.
He remains in police custody following a bail hearing Tuesday and is scheduled to appear in court again on Feb. 26.
None of the allegations has been proven in court.