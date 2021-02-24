Timmins Police Service headquarters. May 14/20 (Lydia Chubak/CTV Northern Ontario)

A Toronto area man is facing a list of criminal charges related to alleged human trafficking at a Timmins hotel, police said.

Police began an investigation after receiving a tip of suspicious activity at a hotel in the west end of Timmins involving a 25-year-old female and the 41-year-old accused.

"In the course of the investigation, the Timmins police concluded that the woman has been held against her will and extorted into performing sexual acts as part of a human trafficking undertaking," Timmins Police Service said in a news release Wednesday morning.

As a result, a man from Woodbridge, Ont. was arrested Monday and has been charged with:

  • Human trafficking
  • Material benefit resulting from trafficking in persons
  • Withholding or destroying documents in relation to trafficking in persons
  • Three counts of forcible confinement
  • Two counts of sexual assault
  • Assault
  • Two counts of utter threats
  • Extortion
  • Fail to comply with an undertaking
  • Mischief to property under $5,000

During his arrest, the accused allegedly caused about $1,000 in damage to the backseat of a Timmins police car.

He remains in police custody following a bail hearing Tuesday and is scheduled to appear in court again on Feb. 26.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.