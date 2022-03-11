Timmins police charge Toronto man with second-degree murder in triple shooting

A 24-year-old Toronto man was arrested at his home Tuesday morning for a triple shooting in the Timmins area last fall that left one man dead and two others injured, police say.

"Three people shot is an excessively violent act that took place in our community. Fortunately, this was an isolated incident. We were able to bring the person into custody that was responsible for it and resolve exactly what happened that day," said Insp. Darren Dinel, of Timmins Police Service.

The accused has been charged with second-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and "other criminal offences related to this incident," Timmins police said in a news conference Friday at 10:30 a.m.

Police said one man died at the scene; two others suffered life-threatening injuries. Dinel said this investigation required many officers and collaboration with other police agencies, including the Toronto Police Service.

It happened at a Father Les Costello apartment building in Schumacher, in the east end of town, around 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 23, 2021.

Both survivors, a man and woman, are from Timmins.

In a collaboration with Greater Sudbury Police Service, an arrest of a different suspect was made the afternoon of the shooting, but the suspect was later found to not be responsible.

"It is quite a venture ... to do something like this. It did actually go in quite a timely manner to take place within the five months," said Dinel.

"At first blush, it appears that this is an incident involving the drug subculture, but that has to be determined by investigation," Timmins police spokesperson Marc Depatie told CTV News last fall.

Police said illicit drugs were found at both the crime scene and in the accused's Toronto apartment, but they said finding the person who is suspected of doing the shooting was the priority.

The accused was brought to Timmins where he remains in custody pending court proceedings on March 25.

Dinel said this is the first time they've worked on a triple shooting case, adding police also continue to investigate another homicide that happened on Mountjoy Street South in November.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call Timmins police at 705-264-1201.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.