The Timmins Police Service has charged two Toronto area men with a number of Criminal Code and drug possession offences stemming from a raid of an Elm Street North apartment building Monday evening.

Police obtained a search warrant for the apartment based on an ongoing drug investigation conducted by drug enforcement officers, in conjunction with platoon officers and the Emergency Response Team.

Police seized 6.4 grams on fentanyl, and about $10,000 in cash.

"The total street value of the drugs and cash seized is estimated at $13,840," police said in a news release Tuesday.

A 25-year-old man from Richmond Hill and a 28-year-old from Pickering are charged with drug trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

Both men remain in police custody at awaiting a bail hearing slated for Tuesday at Provincial Court in Timmins.