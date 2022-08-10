Timmins police charge young person with assault

A 12-year-old in Timmins has been charged with assault following an incident Tuesday evening at a Park Avenue schoolyard.

"The Timmins Police Service responded to an occurrence where a female young person initiated an assault against another 12-year-old female young person," police said in a news release Wednesday.

"The victim sustained minor injuries to the face and head during the altercation."

Police responded and were able to locate and charge the 12-year-old suspect with assault and failing to comply with their sentence.

Police said the accused remains in custody ahead of a bail hearing slated Wednesday at the Ontario Court of Justice in Timmins.