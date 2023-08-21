Timmins police cleared incident related to teen’s death this spring

The Timmins Police Service has been cleared in a case where a 14-year-old boy took hid own life during an incident involving police in April.

A news release Monday from the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said there was no basis for proceeding with criminal charges.

“On April 23, 2023, a 14-year-old male passed away, the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. As Timmins Police Service officers were either responding to the scene, or present in the vicinity, at the time of the shooting, the SIU was notified and initiated an investigation,” the release said.

SIU director Joseph Martino said based his assessment of the evidence there was no reasonable grounds to believe that an officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the youth’s death.

“There was no basis for proceeding with criminal charges in this case,” the release said.

“The file has been closed.”

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.