Six injured in Timmins Airport Road crash: police
Timmins police are asking motorists to avoid the area around Airport Road and Westmount Boulevard Monday following a serious crash.
The collision happened around 8:30 a.m. between a Ford pickup truck and a Nissan passenger car and six people have been injured as a result, Timmins police said in a news release.
"One person was extricated from one of the vehicles by the Timmins Fire Department and the use of the 'jaws of life'," police said.
The injuries range from minor to serious, with three taken to hospital by ambulance.
Airport Road between Theriault Boulevard and Lamminen Avenue will remain closed into the afternoon.
Investigators are looking into the cause of the crash.
Police are asking any witnesses to come forward with information.
This is a developing news story, more information to follow.
