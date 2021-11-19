Timmins Police concerned by the number of people who don't remain at collision scenes
Timmins police officials are noticing an increase in the number of drivers who flee a motor vehicle collision scene.
They said between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, there were 617 motor vehicle collisions in the city and in those, 73 drivers failed to remain at the scene.
“At our board (meeting) we posed a question to senior command ... is this somehow related to people avoiding insurance complications? Do people have insurance?" said Rob Knox, chair of the Timmins police services board.
Police also said in nine collisions involving pedestrians, six drivers fled the scene.
“It’s more the driver at fault than the pedestrian in most cases," said Marc Depatie, communications co-ordinator for the Timmins Police Service, when it comes to vehicle/pedestrian collisions.
"We’re doing everything we can to address this problem. We need the motoring public to step up their game."
Police said the peak time for collisions is during the week: Monday to Friday, between 2-4 p.m.
