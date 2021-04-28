Timmins police conduct coordinated search for missing man

The Timmins Police Service said Wednesday it is conducting a coordinated search of the banks of the Mattagami River in the Norman Street area in an attempt to find a missing person.

Gabriel Murray, 32, was last seen April 25. He was wearing a grey coat and blue jeans, red shirt and running shoes.

"The Timmins Police Service's Emergency Response Team has been deployed in the area to coordinate a ground search of the immediate area with the assistance of the Timmins Fire Department and members of the Timmins Porcupine Search and Rescue," police said in a news release.

"Search efforts of the Mattagami River are currently underway with the use of the Timmins Fire Department rescue vessel and are expected to be bolstered by assistance from the OPP’s marine unit."

Murray, a Timmins resident, is described as a Caucasian male, about six feet tall, weighs about 270 pounds with brown eyes and short, straight, unkempt brown hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Timmins Police Service at 705-264-1201.