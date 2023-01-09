Timmins police correct list of charges against 12-year-old suspect

The Timmins Police Service said Tuesday a 12-year-old girl has not been charged will all of the offences listed in a news release Monday.

The original release said the suspect, who can’t be named under privacy laws, faced assault, trafficking, resisting arrest charges, among others.

But Tuesday, police issued a statement “clarifying” that the 12-year-old has only been charged with fraudulently obtaining transportation and failing to comply with sentence.

The charges are in connection with a Jan. 7 incident in which a group of young people are accused of taking a taxi to a Riverside Drive mall.

Instead of paying, police said the cabbie was assaulted and the suspects fled.

“The victim sustained minor injuries during the altercation,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

The release said three people were involved – the 12-year-old, a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old.

The 15-year-old has been charged with transportation fraud, assault, resisting arrest, possession of stolen property, trafficking and two counts of failing to comply with sentence.

The 12-year-old and 15-year-old are in custody. Police are still searching for the 13-year-old, who is wanted on charges of transportation fraud and failing to comply with sentence.

“The Timmins Police Service is actively seeking to locate this third suspect so that she can be served with a summons compelling her appearance at the Ontario Court of Justice in Timmins to answer to the charges laid against her,” police said.