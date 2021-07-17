Timmins police cracking down on truckers ignoring detour route during connecting link construction

As construction along Timmins’ connecting link continues this summer, the Timmins Police Service is concerned about truckers who are not following the designated detour route.

The police service’s communications coordinator, Marc Depatie, said there has been an alarming number of large commercial trucks travelling along residential roads.

Despite several warnings and communication with the trucking industry about the designated detour route, he said truckers are continuing to neglect the law and now a heavier hand is required.

“This is not a tolerable situation, they are placing a number of people at risk … as far as pedestrian traffic through residential areas,” Depatie said.

“There is a reason why we have a truck route and it’s to be respected.”

Depatie added that residential roads are not built to withstand commercial vehicle traffic.

The designated truck route during the construction period is along Shirley Street, Airport Road, Lafleur Drive and Highway 655.

Violations of this traffic law come with fines upwards of $300 and potentially an appearance in court for repeat offenders.