Timmins police deal with two cases in which suspects got violent with clerks

This week, the Timmins Police Service said they charged two people with getting violent with employees – one at a local big box store, the other at a local hotel.

In the first case on March 31, police responded to a call about a disturbance in which a woman became frustrated and began to yell profanities at store staff at a big box store.

"The verbal dispute escalated to the point where the (suspect) threw a bag of items at a store staff member, striking him in the chest," police said in a news release.

"The (suspect) then willfully caused damage to a self-checkout device, rendering it inoperative."

The suspect fled on foot but was found by police just outside of the store entrance.

"A quantity of a controlled substance was located on the suspect’s person upon being arrested," the release said.

A 31-year-old is now charged with mischief, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and drug possession.

Then on April 1, police investigated an early morning incident at a Mountjoy Street South hotel. Police said an argument between the suspect and hotel staff escalated.

"The man threw a planter through the hotel’s lobby window," police said.

"The suspect fled on foot but was identified, located, and arrested by the Timmins Police Service a short distance from the original scene."

The 37-year-old suspect provided a false name to the police upon being arrested. They are charged with mischief, obstructing police, failing to comply with a probation order and failing to comply with an undertaking.